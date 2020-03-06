Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

