Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

