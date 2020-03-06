Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,598,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,863,000.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

