Emerald Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

