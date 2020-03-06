Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,177 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

