Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 514,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Envista by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $55,215,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,878,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Envista by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after purchasing an additional 730,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,552,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

