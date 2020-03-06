Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

