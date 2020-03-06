Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of Proofpoint worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 136.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 714.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $475,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $9,763,425 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFPT opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

