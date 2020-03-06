Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,383 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $123.10 and a one year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,466 shares of company stock worth $16,382,980. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.