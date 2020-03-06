Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $13,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.