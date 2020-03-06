Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

