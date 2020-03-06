Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 974,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.