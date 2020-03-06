Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.19% of Amerisafe worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

