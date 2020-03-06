Eaton Vance Management Has $17.60 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

