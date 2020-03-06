Eaton Vance Management Has $17.49 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,667 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.