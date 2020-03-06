Eaton Vance Management Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.44% of Blueprint Medicines worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,308 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

