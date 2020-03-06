Eaton Vance Management Has $16.74 Million Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649,855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.26% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 418,801 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 983,290 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,272,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 522,755 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

