Eaton Vance Management Has $16.38 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

