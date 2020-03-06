Eaton Vance Management Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

