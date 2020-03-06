Eaton Vance Management Has $15.29 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Square worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

