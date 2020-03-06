Eaton Vance Management Has $14.76 Million Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.59% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $34.41 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.