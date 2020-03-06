Eaton Vance Management Has $14.46 Million Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Centene worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 60.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.