Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 808,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

PRU stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

