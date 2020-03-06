Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $325.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.46. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $278.50 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.