Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Iqvia worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

