Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.14% of R1 RCM worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.