Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of RBC Bearings worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.