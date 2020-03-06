Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.27% of Viad worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Viad by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viad by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $887.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

