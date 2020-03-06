Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 429,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,858,613. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $154.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

