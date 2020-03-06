Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.48% of CVB Financial worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

