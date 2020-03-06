Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,085 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Xilinx worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $81.06 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

