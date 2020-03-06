Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EV. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

