Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Eaton stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.