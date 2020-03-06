Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $59.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.