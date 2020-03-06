East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EWBC stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

