EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Purchases $696,500.00 in Stock

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski acquired 50,000 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $334.65 million, a P/E ratio of -196.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.