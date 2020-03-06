DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.67 ($89.15).

FRA FRA opened at €50.18 ($58.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.62. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

