Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director Buys $186,606.10 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Director Robert C. Vaughn acquired 12,790 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $186,606.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.