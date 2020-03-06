DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 324.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 375,844 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for about 4.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $12.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

