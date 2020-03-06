DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser Sells 10,000 Shares

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

