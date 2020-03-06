Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to at MKM Partners

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from to in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 66.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

