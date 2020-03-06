Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 12.6% Following Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.39 and last traded at $78.80, approximately 689,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 307,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

Specifically, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

