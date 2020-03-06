DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Sells $372,232.49 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $372,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54.

DLR stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $218,399,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,490,000.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

