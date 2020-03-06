Diana M. Charletta Acquires 35,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00.

ETRN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

