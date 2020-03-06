Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.72 ($7.81).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €3.83 ($4.45) on Tuesday. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.08 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.28. The company has a market cap of $472.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

