DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

