Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.77 ($19.50).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €11.04 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.15 and its 200-day moving average is €15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 12-month high of €23.16 ($26.93).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.