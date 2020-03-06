Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.77 ($19.50).

Shares of LHA opened at €11.04 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.15 and its 200-day moving average is €15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 12-month high of €23.16 ($26.93).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

