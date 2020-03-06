Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.69).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

