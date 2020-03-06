DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Buys $2,469,976.00 in Stock

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 167,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 41,402 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60.

DMTK opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. DermTech has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

