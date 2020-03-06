DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

